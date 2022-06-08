Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Airbus SE (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €146.85 ($157.90).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIR. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($149.46) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($155.91) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($150.54) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €142.00 ($152.69) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €155.00 ($166.67) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of EPA AIR traded down €1.08 ($1.16) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €110.26 ($118.56). 846,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($73.42) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($107.49). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €106.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of €108.89.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

