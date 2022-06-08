Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Akebia Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akebia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.44.

AKBA opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 266.13% and a negative net margin of 123.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,402,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,124,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,919,000 after purchasing an additional 71,728 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 69.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,968,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,222 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,229,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after buying an additional 307,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,666,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 73,020 shares during the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akebia Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.