Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.44.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.57. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $4.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 266.13% and a negative net margin of 123.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 55.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.