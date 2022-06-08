Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $10.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.16. 22,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.47. Akoustis Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.00% and a negative net margin of 430.10%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Akoustis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $29,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,433.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $31,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKTS. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,753,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 608,886 shares during the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,365,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 573,677 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,820,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,158,000 after purchasing an additional 570,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1,590.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 344,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 954,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 326,440 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

