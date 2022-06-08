Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €113.00 ($121.51) to €114.00 ($122.58) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Akzo Nobel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €112.00 ($120.43) to €110.00 ($118.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €120.00 ($129.03) to €112.00 ($120.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.40.
Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.
