Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €113.00 ($121.51) to €114.00 ($122.58) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Akzo Nobel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €112.00 ($120.43) to €110.00 ($118.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €120.00 ($129.03) to €112.00 ($120.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOY remained flat at $$29.35 during trading on Wednesday. 83,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,041. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.07. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

