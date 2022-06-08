Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.79.

AGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.25 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 18,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,925,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 39,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 61,226 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 43,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,687. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is -31.25%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

