Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALEC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alector from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alector from $42.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of Alector stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,536. Alector has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $43.32. The company has a market cap of $790.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the first quarter worth approximately $20,862,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 54.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 12.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,561,000 after buying an additional 67,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,814,000 after buying an additional 19,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 9.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

