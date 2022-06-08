Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALEC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alector from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alector from $42.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.
Shares of Alector stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,536. Alector has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $43.32. The company has a market cap of $790.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16.
Alector Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.
