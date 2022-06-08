Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.97.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $104.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $230.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.91.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $6.89. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

