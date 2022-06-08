Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($2.76) Per Share

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allakos in a research note issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim anticipates that the company will earn ($2.76) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($1.89).

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Allakos from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allakos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Shares of ALLK opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Allakos has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 3,497.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,902,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,899 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 5,817.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 833,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 819,460 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,985,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allakos by 258.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 725,818 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Allakos by 587.8% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 660,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 564,531 shares during the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

