ALLETE (ALE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

6/2/2022 – ALLETE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

6/1/2022 – ALLETE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/25/2022 – ALLETE is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

5/23/2022 – ALLETE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2022 – ALLETE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/28/2022 – ALLETE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/22/2022 – ALLETE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/15/2022 – ALLETE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.31. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.84 and a 12-month high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.25 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

