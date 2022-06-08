Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE RESOURCES is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. They currently operate mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. Some of their mining complexes are underground and one has both surface and underground mines. They produce a diverse range of steam coals with varying sulfur and heat contents, which enable them to satisfy the broad range of specifications demanded by their customers. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

ARLP stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.60. 504,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,823. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Alliance Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $460.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.56 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 15.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,918,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,347 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 445.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 653,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 881,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 517,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 326.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,066 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 375,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 600,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

