Allianz (ALV) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Allianz (FRA: ALV):

6/7/2022 – Allianz was given a new €225.00 ($241.94) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/1/2022 – Allianz was given a new €280.00 ($301.08) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/30/2022 – Allianz was given a new €264.00 ($283.87) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/19/2022 – Allianz was given a new €264.00 ($283.87) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/18/2022 – Allianz was given a new €270.00 ($290.32) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/18/2022 – Allianz was given a new €250.00 ($268.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/17/2022 – Allianz was given a new €260.00 ($279.57) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/17/2022 – Allianz was given a new €255.00 ($274.19) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/13/2022 – Allianz was given a new €265.00 ($284.95) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/12/2022 – Allianz was given a new €250.00 ($268.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/12/2022 – Allianz was given a new €241.00 ($259.14) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/11/2022 – Allianz was given a new €255.00 ($274.19) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/11/2022 – Allianz was given a new €260.00 ($279.57) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/11/2022 – Allianz was given a new €270.00 ($290.32) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/10/2022 – Allianz was given a new €230.00 ($247.31) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/5/2022 – Allianz was given a new €269.00 ($289.25) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/4/2022 – Allianz was given a new €255.00 ($274.19) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/28/2022 – Allianz was given a new €250.00 ($268.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/28/2022 – Allianz was given a new €270.00 ($290.32) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/27/2022 – Allianz was given a new €255.00 ($274.19) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/19/2022 – Allianz was given a new €269.00 ($289.25) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/12/2022 – Allianz was given a new €260.00 ($279.57) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

ALV stock traded down €2.14 ($2.30) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €196.16 ($210.92). The stock had a trading volume of 738,920 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of €207.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of €210.18. Allianz SE has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($179.89) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($222.37).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

