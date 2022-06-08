Allianz (ALV) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Allianz (FRA: ALV):
- 6/7/2022 – Allianz was given a new €225.00 ($241.94) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 6/1/2022 – Allianz was given a new €280.00 ($301.08) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 5/30/2022 – Allianz was given a new €264.00 ($283.87) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 5/19/2022 – Allianz was given a new €264.00 ($283.87) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 5/18/2022 – Allianz was given a new €270.00 ($290.32) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 5/18/2022 – Allianz was given a new €250.00 ($268.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 5/17/2022 – Allianz was given a new €260.00 ($279.57) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 5/17/2022 – Allianz was given a new €255.00 ($274.19) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 5/13/2022 – Allianz was given a new €265.00 ($284.95) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 5/12/2022 – Allianz was given a new €250.00 ($268.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 5/12/2022 – Allianz was given a new €241.00 ($259.14) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 5/11/2022 – Allianz was given a new €255.00 ($274.19) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 5/11/2022 – Allianz was given a new €260.00 ($279.57) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 5/11/2022 – Allianz was given a new €270.00 ($290.32) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 5/10/2022 – Allianz was given a new €230.00 ($247.31) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 5/5/2022 – Allianz was given a new €269.00 ($289.25) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 5/4/2022 – Allianz was given a new €255.00 ($274.19) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/28/2022 – Allianz was given a new €250.00 ($268.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 4/28/2022 – Allianz was given a new €270.00 ($290.32) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 4/27/2022 – Allianz was given a new €255.00 ($274.19) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/19/2022 – Allianz was given a new €269.00 ($289.25) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 4/12/2022 – Allianz was given a new €260.00 ($279.57) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
ALV stock traded down €2.14 ($2.30) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €196.16 ($210.92). The stock had a trading volume of 738,920 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of €207.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of €210.18. Allianz SE has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($179.89) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($222.37).
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Recommended Stories
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.