AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE NIE opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.74. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $32.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund ( NYSE:NIE Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

