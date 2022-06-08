Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €22.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) has been given a €22.00 ($23.66) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.63) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($40.86) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($39.78) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

EPA ALO opened at €26.45 ($28.44) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €22.58 and a 200 day moving average price of €26.07. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($27.58) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($40.18).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

