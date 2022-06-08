Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $54.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.63.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $97.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.88.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 47,901.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,956,000 after buying an additional 9,160,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Altria Group by 480.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,097,000 after buying an additional 2,147,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

