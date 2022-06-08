Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACH. StockNews.com downgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HSBC raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE ACH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.61. 3,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,916. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. Aluminum Co. of China has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter. Aluminum Co. of China had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 1.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aluminum Co. of China will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACH. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 136,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 668.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 50,778 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.

