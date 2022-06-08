Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Amadeus IT Group S.A. is a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of Distribution and IT Solutions. It offers a network providing real-time search, pricing, booking and ticketing services. Amadeus IT Group S.A., formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A., is based in Madrid, Spain. “
Shares of Amadeus IT Group stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $61.70. 97,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,624. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Amadeus IT Group has a 52 week low of $53.16 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of -186.97 and a beta of 1.21.
Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.
