Amanda Mandy Gourbault Buys 7,732 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault acquired 7,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $50,103.36. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amanda Mandy Gourbault also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Amanda Mandy Gourbault acquired 5,020 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $37,650.00.

Shares of CMPO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.48. The stock had a trading volume of 102,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,628. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CompoSecure by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000.

CMPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CompoSecure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

