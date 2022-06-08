Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.97.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN traded down $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $123.00. The company had a trading volume of 85,024,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,385,469. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.37. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 24.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,663 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,681,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 836 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.