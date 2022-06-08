Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.16-$5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.51 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion.Amdocs also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.23-$1.29 EPS.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $86.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.65.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.31. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOX. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a top pick rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 247.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Amdocs by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 20,643 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 167.6% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 31,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 19,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 269,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,179,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

