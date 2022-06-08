Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.23-$1.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Amdocs also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.16-$5.30 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOX. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a top pick rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Amdocs alerts:

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $86.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $88.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.65.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 12.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Amdocs by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Amdocs by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 1.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Amdocs by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 6.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.