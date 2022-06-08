American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Purchases $327,100.00 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.71 per share, with a total value of $327,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,147,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,255,061.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AAT stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.81. The company had a trading volume of 148,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average of $35.92. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAT. TheStreet raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $35.00 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

