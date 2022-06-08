American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%.

American Eagle Outfitters has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. American Eagle Outfitters has a dividend payout ratio of 43.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.88. 9,387,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,558,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $246,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.