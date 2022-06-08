American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%.
American Eagle Outfitters has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. American Eagle Outfitters has a dividend payout ratio of 43.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.
Shares of NYSE AEO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.88. 9,387,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,558,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $38.99.
In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $246,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter.
A number of research firms have recently commented on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.
American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
