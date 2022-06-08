American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.64.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.93. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 28.05%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 286,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 294,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 105,946 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

