American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Shares of AIG traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $59.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,551,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,145,600. The company has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.54 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.17.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

American International Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in American International Group by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in American International Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,489,000 after purchasing an additional 75,812 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

