American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of –$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 million-$26.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.55 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.38. American Superconductor has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $19.43.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of American Superconductor to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday.

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $118,401.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 700,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,414.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 13,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $72,621.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 71.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 73.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 19,970 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 4,040.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 163.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

