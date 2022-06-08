American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) CFO Sells $167,084.06 in Stock

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) CFO David` T. Johnson sold 6,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $167,084.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AVD traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $25.30. The company had a trading volume of 186,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,427. American Vanguard Co. has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.57 million, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $149.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.50 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,713,000 after purchasing an additional 54,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,312,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,993,000 after purchasing an additional 32,281 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,788,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,337,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Vanguard by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,909,000 after buying an additional 78,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American Vanguard by 224.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 785,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after buying an additional 543,098 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Vanguard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

About American Vanguard (Get Rating)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.