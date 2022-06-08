American Vanguard Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:AVD)

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd.

American Vanguard has a payout ratio of 7.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Vanguard to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Shares of NYSE:AVD opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $779.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18. American Vanguard has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $25.99.

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $149.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Vanguard will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

AVD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Vanguard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other American Vanguard news, insider Timothy Donnelly sold 12,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $316,068.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David` T. Johnson sold 6,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $167,084.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in American Vanguard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Vanguard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in American Vanguard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

