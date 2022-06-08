AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.80-$11.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $149.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.85. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $111.34 and a 52-week high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Argus lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AmerisourceBergen from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.25.

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total transaction of $6,717,741.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,066,899 shares of company stock valued at $910,384,692. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 683.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

