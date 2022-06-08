Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells $90,768.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) CEO John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $90,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 932,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,462,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,263,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $12.63.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.05% and a negative net margin of 84.97%. The business had revenue of $78.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,538,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 55.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,295,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,024,000 after buying an additional 8,624,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOLD. StockNews.com began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

