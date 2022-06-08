Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMPL. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amplitude from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,609. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $87.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.13.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Amplitude’s revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Amplitude by 658.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

