Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.32-$2.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95 billion-$3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $166.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.85. The stock has a market cap of $86.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. Analog Devices has a one year low of $143.81 and a one year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,461 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

