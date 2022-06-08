Analysts Anticipate BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.21). BriaCell Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.93) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BriaCell Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BriaCell Therapeutics.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.07).

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

BCTX traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,580. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $12.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,749,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, a personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.

