Analysts Anticipate Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.59 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) will announce $6.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.61 billion and the lowest is $5.57 billion. Canadian Natural Resources posted sales of $5.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $32.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.76 billion to $33.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $28.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.37 billion to $30.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion.

CNQ has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,298,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $266,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,486 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,910,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $490,593,000 after buying an additional 627,369 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,703,436,000 after buying an additional 25,232,354 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,064,000 after buying an additional 3,716,523 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNQ opened at $68.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.80 and a 200-day moving average of $54.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.53. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $29.53 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.583 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.44%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

