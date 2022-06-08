Analysts Anticipate El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) will post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.21. El Pollo Loco posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $110.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.69 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOCO shares. StockNews.com downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.76. 110,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $12.33. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 73.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 250.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of December 29, 2021, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

