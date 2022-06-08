Analysts Anticipate Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $160.43 Million

Equities analysts expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) to post sales of $160.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $153.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $174.90 million. Heartland Express reported sales of $154.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year sales of $647.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $609.69 million to $748.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $660.83 million, with estimates ranging from $571.23 million to $852.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heartland Express.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTLD. StockNews.com raised Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 148.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Heartland Express by 353.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Heartland Express by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Heartland Express by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. Heartland Express has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $18.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 7.69%.

About Heartland Express (Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.