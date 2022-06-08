Analysts Anticipate Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $720.67 Million

Brokerages predict that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) will report sales of $720.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $718.93 million to $722.40 million. Nomad Foods reported sales of $717.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year sales of $2.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nomad Foods.
Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.
NOMD opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average of $23.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $31.65.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $251,341,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the first quarter worth about $56,217,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $41,638,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $35,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.
Nomad Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
