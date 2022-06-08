Analysts Anticipate Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $131.09 Million

Analysts predict that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) will post sales of $131.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $131.45 million and the lowest is $130.40 million. Noodles & Company reported sales of $125.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year sales of $511.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $505.70 million to $517.09 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $560.34 million, with estimates ranging from $553.79 million to $567.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Noodles & Company.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $112.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NDLS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,776,000 after acquiring an additional 36,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,997,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,284,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 364,564 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Noodles & Company by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,146,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 130,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Noodles & Company by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,124,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after buying an additional 101,827 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noodles & Company stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $298.39 million, a P/E ratio of -325.34, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

About Noodles & Company (Get Rating)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noodles & Company (NDLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.