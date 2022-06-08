Analysts Anticipate Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $700,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) to report sales of $700,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Oramed Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $680,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.80 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ORMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $31.54.

In related news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 10,000 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $94,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORMP. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 6,478.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,599,000 after buying an additional 743,715 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 761,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 692,384 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,626,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,334,000. Institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.