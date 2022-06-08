Analysts Anticipate SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.55 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) will post $25.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SomaLogic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.40 million to $25.70 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SomaLogic will report full year sales of $106.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $107.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $150.40 million, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $155.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SomaLogic.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.30 million.

SLGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SomaLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGC opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. SomaLogic has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the first quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in SomaLogic by 24,040.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SomaLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

