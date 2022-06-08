Analysts Anticipate Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.26. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,200%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 240.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

SHO stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,780. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $13.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 431.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors (Get Rating)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.