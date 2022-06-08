Analysts Expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.18). Beam Global reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 66.88%.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Beam Global from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $33,495.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,843.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEEM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 376.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 55,704 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 147.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the third quarter valued at about $421,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beam Global by 20.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 27,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the third quarter worth about $80,000. 35.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEEM opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.84 million, a P/E ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 0.41. Beam Global has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $41.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average is $17.48.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

