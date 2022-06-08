Analysts Expect Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Will Announce Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFHGet Rating) will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Bread Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 to $3.47. Bread Financial reported earnings of $5.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bread Financial will report full year earnings of $11.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.93 to $19.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.89 to $14.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bread Financial.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.18 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 36.46% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.74 EPS.

Shares of Bread Financial stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.65. 428,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,525. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.52. Bread Financial has a 52-week low of $46.31 and a 52-week high of $117.51. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.80%.

About Bread Financial (Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

