Analysts Expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.35 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.12 billion and the highest is $2.54 billion. Constellium reported sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year sales of $8.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.33 billion to $9.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.23 billion to $9.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.74. Constellium had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 100.02%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Constellium’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

NYSE CSTM opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Constellium has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $21.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average is $17.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Constellium by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellium by 1,383.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Constellium in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

