Analysts Expect CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.20). CTI BioPharma reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CTI BioPharma.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million.

Several brokerages have commented on CTIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price target on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Brookline Capital Acquisition lifted their price target on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

In other news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,678 shares in the company, valued at $100,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 316.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,511,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,751. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $580.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.98.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

