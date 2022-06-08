Analysts Expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $121.26 Million

Brokerages expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) will report $121.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.70 million and the highest is $125.00 million. Enterprise Financial Services reported sales of $97.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year sales of $498.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $482.10 million to $507.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $534.87 million, with estimates ranging from $509.50 million to $550.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $119.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

EFSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $46.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $51.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,101 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 314.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 85,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 24.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,293,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.