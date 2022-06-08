Analysts Expect Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) to Announce -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) to post ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Flux Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.25). Flux Power reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Flux Power.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Flux Power from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flux Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUX. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in Flux Power in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Flux Power in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Flux Power in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Flux Power in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. 57.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FLUX opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. Flux Power has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

