Analysts Expect Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.69) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galecto’s earnings. Galecto reported earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Galecto will report full year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Galecto.

Get Galecto alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of GLTO stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.25. Galecto has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41.

In related news, insider Bertil Lindmark bought 14,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $31,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLTO. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Galecto during the third quarter worth about $874,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Galecto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Galecto by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 127,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galecto in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Galecto by 118,463.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 45,016 shares during the period. 39.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galecto (Get Rating)

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galecto (GLTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.