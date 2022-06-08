Analysts Expect Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Janus International Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Janus International Group posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Janus International Group will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Janus International Group.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $235.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.92 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 5.90%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBI. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Janus International Group to $11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,371 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 21,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 671.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Janus International Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,097. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49. Janus International Group has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

