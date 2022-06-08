Analysts Issue Forecasts for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the year.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTX opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $23.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,786,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after purchasing an additional 383,176 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $907,000.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its advanced program is IRX-2 that is in a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. The company also develops therapies using gene-editing and cell therapy technology for the treatment of oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease.

